Lucinda Jackson Published 11:54 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Mother Lucinda Jackson, 98, of Fayette, MS who died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS will be at St. Mariah Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stanford Cruel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.