Lucinda Jackson

Published 11:54 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

FAYETTE – Services for Mother Lucinda Jackson, 98, of Fayette, MS who died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS will be at St. Mariah Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stanford Cruel officiating.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Andrew James Bennett, Jr.

Faye C. Minor Reed

Johnnye Mae Porter

James Ware Marsaw

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Will you vote in the Nov. 7 general election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections