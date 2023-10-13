Concordia Parish Library giving out take-home colorectal cancer screening kits Published 11:01 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Concordia Parish Library has made available the Take-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening Kits. These kits have been sponsored by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, residents can pick up a free Take-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening Kit at the Clayton Library, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

There will be a representative from Mary Bird Perkins to answer questions.

Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States.

Warning signs of colorectal cancer could be: (a.) a change in bowel habits; (b.) blood in or on your stool (bowel movement); (c.) diarrhea, constipation, or feeling that the bowel does not empty all the way; (d.) abdominal pain, aches, or cramps that don’t go away; and (e.) weight loss and you don’t know why. If you have or may have signs of colon cancer, the kits may be helpful in testing.

For more information, please call: (318) 757-3550