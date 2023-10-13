Gallery: Natchez victorious on homecoming night
Published 11:48 pm Friday, October 13, 2023
Natchez High School’s Carl McDonald was flying high after scoring a touchdown against South Jones High School during the school’s Homecoming Friday night. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez High School’s Carl McDonald points the ball toward victory as he crosses the goal line in the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ Homecoming win over South Jones High School. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez High School’s Jakel Irving takes the ball down the field for a touchdown during the the Bulldogs’ Homecoming win over South Jones High School. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez High School’s Jakel Irving sacks South Jones High School’s Collin Flowers during the Bulldogs’ Homecoming win over South Jones High School. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez High School’s Carl McDonald takes the ball down the field against South Jones High School. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez High School’s Ashton Minor goes up to catch a pass against South Jones High School. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez beat South Jones on homecoming night.
Relive the Friday night win with this gallery.