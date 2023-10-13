Health Summit coming to Natchez on Oct. 19 Published 5:40 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Together for Hope is hosting a Better Health Summit in Natchez on Thursday, Oct. 19. This event is in partnership with the American Cancer Society Community Action Network. This health summit is free and open to the public, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and includes free lunch for those who are registered to attend.

Sponsors of the health summit said that the event serves as a call to improve health care and health care access for people in rural communities.

Please use the registration form that you will find at the link below. Sponsors urge pre-registration in order for them to plan seating, lunch, and other logistics related to the meeting and the speakers who will take part. The registration link is www.eventcreate.com/e/tfbhealth. The flyer also includes this information.

The summit will feature the following speakers:

• Mrs. Kimberly Hughes, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network – Director of Government Relations

• Dr. Dan Edney, MD, State of Mississippi Health Officer, Mississippi Dept. of Health

• Dr. Daniel Jones, MD, Dean & Professor of Medicine, UMMC; 16th Chancellor, Univ. of Mississippi; and President, American Heart Association (2007-08)

• Dr. Caroline Compretta, MD, Asst. Vice Chancellor for Research, UMMC

• Dr. Sonja Fuqua, PhD, RN, Chief Clinical Services Officers for the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi