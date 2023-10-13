Lee Edward Green Published 8:27 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Oct. 6, 1963 – Oct. 6, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lee Edward “Shady” Green will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. in Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Tyrone Minor officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

Lee Green was born to the late Willie Green Sr. and Georgia Squalls-Washington Green on Oct. 6, 1963.

Lee accepted Christ at a young age at Bright Star Baptist Church.

He worked at Jim Jones Lumber Company for twenty-five years until his early retirement in 2023. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Lee lit up any room he entered with his jokes and laughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Richard Washington, Sr. and Dorothy Squalls; brother, Larry Green and aunt, Beatrice Fleming.

He leaves to cherish his memories, four sisters, Deborah Hargrave, Pamela Washington, Iris Green, and Cynthia Green; two brothers, Willie “June” Green, Jr. and Richard Washington, and a host of relatives and friends.