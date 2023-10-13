Natchez inmate in critical condition after altercation in Concordia Parish Correctional Facility Published 2:41 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — A Natchez Police Department inmate who was being housed in the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility is reported to be in critical condition at a Rapides Parish hospital after being assaulted by another inmate.

On Oct. 6, authorities at the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility began an investigation into a physical assault that occurred that day at about 2 p.m. between inmates, a spokesman said in a press release.

The two inmates involved were from the Natchez Police Department and were each being held at the facility on misdemeanor charges.

The incident occurred in a dorm where inmates from the Natchez Police Department are housed.

Authorities at the correctional facility say Keyshawn Wiley, 28, hit a 48-year-old inmate, leaving him with serious injuries. The injured inmate was found to be unresponsive just after he was allegedly punched by Wiley and struck his head while falling to the ground, but was alert prior to leaving the facility, a spokesman said.

No weapons were involved in the assault, authorities said.

Wiley was secured without incident and charged with aggravated second degree battery and is currently being held at the correctional facility.

The Natchez Police Department has contracted with the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility to house its inmates since Adams County officials closed its jail to inmates. Adams County has also contracted with Concordia Parish to house its inmates. Only trusties and mental health or temporary prisoners are held now in the Adams County jail.