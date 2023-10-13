Rams fall in Vicksburg Published 11:15 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

VICKSBURG — Porter’s Chapel Academy senior quarterback John Wyatt Massey threw three touchdown passes while Wilkinson County Christian Academy junior signal-caller Cole Partridge was picked off three times, all of them returned for touchdowns.

Two of those picks were returned by senior cornerback Taylor LaBarre in the second quarter alone. The result was the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles of MAIS 8-Man Class 2A taking care of the 8-Man Class 1A WCCA Rams 58-8 last Friday night to remain undefeated.

Massey had touchdown passes of 17 yards to Ty Mack late in the first quarter and 37 yards early in the first quarter as well as 39 yards late in the third quarter to Thomas Azlin. Massey completed six of nine passes for 178 yards and no interceptions.

Partridge, on the other hand, had a rough go of it against the Eagles’ stingy defense. Gavin Pugh picked off a pass and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown with 43 seconds left in the first quarter to give them a 16-0 lead.

With Porter’s Chapel up 22-0 after Massey’s second TD pass of the game at the 9:21 mark of the second quarter, LaBarre intercepted a pass from Partridge and proceeded to return it 41 yards to the house for a 28-0 lead just 14 seconds later.

Then with 7:19 remaining in the first half, LaBarre picked off another pass and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. Massey’s two-point conversion pass to Noah Porter gave Porter’s Chapel a 36-0 lead and a running clock was used not long after that and for the rest of the game.

With 25 seconds left until halftime, Massey threw a four-yard TD pass to LaBarre as the Eagles went into halftime with a commanding 44-0 lead. But Massey wasn’t done yet — not even with the game well in hand.

Massey’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Azlin with 1:56 to go in the third quarter gave Porter’s Chapel (10-0) a 51-0 lead. WCCA finally got on the scoreboard thanks to a three-yard TD run by Jack Orgeron, who had 16 carries for 42 yards to lead the Rams’ ground game. Napoleon Howard’s two-point conversion run made it a 51-8 game.

But instead of taking a knee and end the game, the Eagles continued to run its offense as Massey threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jase Jung with 38 seconds left.

Orgeron had both of the Rams’ receptions for 12 yards and led the defense with four tackles. Partridge went 2-for-9 passing with three picks for 12 yards. Howard had four carries for 14 yards on offense and three tackles on defense.

WCCA (3-6) finishes its regular season next Friday at 7 p.m. when the Rams host Briarfield Academy for Senior Night.