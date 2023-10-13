Rebels upset Greenville St. Joe Published 11:40 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School upset defending state champion Greenville St. Joe 28-6 in a huge win on senior night. Coleman Carter threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards on eight carries in the win.

ACCS improves to a 6-3 record with the MAIS non-district win. Assistant Coach Matthew Freeman said it was good to get a win against a talented Greenville St. Joe team.

“It was a great thing our seniors got to go out on a win. They played hard in their last guaranteed home game, always good to go out with a win,” Freeman said. “Greenville St. Joe had a talented team. They were the defending 3A champions last year. They have athletes. Their speed kept them in the ball game and limited our big plays. We had to earn every point we had tonight.”

Junior running back Adrian Walker opened the scoring for the Rebels on a five-yard touchdown rush. He finished the night with 11 rushes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Greenville St. Joe answered four minutes later with a 52-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Victor Baker to receiver AJ Hill. It was the last touchdown of the game for the defending state champions.

ACCS regained the lead in the third quarter thanks to a 37-yard touchdown pass from Carter to senior wide receiver Tristan Burns. AC got the two point conversion to take a 14-6 lead.

Sophomore running back Sean Kerry Cothern would score the third touchdown for ACCS on an eight yard touchdown run. The point after attempt failed. Carter helped maintain the lead by connecting on a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Damion Johnson.

“Carter made several plays where he kept his eyes downfield and made big throws to receivers making big catches. They had good yards after the catch,” Freeman said.

Adams County Christian School gained 411 yards on offense and held the Fighting Irish to 153 total yards. Cothern and junior linebacker Riley Roach helped lead the defensive effort with six tackles. Senior linebacker Charles Brooks had three tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Freeman said the defense played well to limit the Fighting Irish to just one score.

ACCS wore pink uniforms in honor of breast cancer awareness month. Freeman’s mom battled cancer and died in 2007.

“October football is always special to me. My mom battled breast cancer twice. It is always a big thing to me,” Freeman said. “We got out healthy. We haven’t played Cathedral in several years. Getting back to play them again. It is exciting for the town. The kids can enjoy it and talk about it for years to come. It should be electric.”

The Rebels will play at Cathedral next Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.