Storm take care of Sicily Island, Vikings fall on the road Published 11:31 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

SICILY ISLAND — Delta Charter took care of business on the road in Sicily Island Friday night. Head Coach Blake Wheeler watched his team win 56-0 to improve to 5-1 on the season.

By the second quarter, Delta Charter had a big enough lead for the clock to stay running. Wheeler said his squad returned a few kickoffs for touchdowns, scored some defensive touchdowns in the game and had a few offensive scores.

Most importantly, his team got out of the game injury free. It is not the first game where Delta Charter forced a running clock early, losing minutes of game experience as a result. Wheeler did not seem concerned about his team’s ability to play a full game when needed.

Email newsletter signup

“Midway through the game I thought about it. At the end of the day. It is more important to get our starters out while they are healthy,” Wheeler said. “ We have to get the young guys some reps. We don’t have a huge squad. Building quality depth is a big thing for us. These kids are hungry and they are ready to play a full game and then some. I don’t worry about that. They will be ready to answer the bell.”

The district win means the Storm are undefeated going into a big matchup against district foe Delhi next week. The home game will kickoff at 7 p.m. Wheeler said the Bears have played them tough in his time at the program. He expects much of the same next Friday.

“It will be tough competition. Next two games will be vitally important. They are two top notch programs,” Wheeler said. “I think we are playing good football right now. Always room for improvement. We will kick off again and try to get better. I have high expectations. We have good leaders and guys who can do a lot of good things with football. Defense has played well so far. We will need it to continue to win this district.”

Rayville defeats Vidalia 36-14

It was a tough night on the road at Rayville for the Vidalia Vikings. A 36-14 loss drops Vidalia to a 3-4 record and a 0-3 district record.

Vidalia will have to reset and focus on beating General Trass at home next Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.