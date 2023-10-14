NOT GUILTY: Jury takes just 26 minutes to render verdict in aggravated assault case

Published 1:49 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — It took a jury of his peers just 26 minutes to acquit Jadarrius Knight, 28, of aggravated assault charges in Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell’s courtroom in Adams County Saturday morning.

Jadarrius Knight

The trial began on Thursday afternoon. Closing arguments began Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and went to the jury just after 11 a.m. The jury brought back its verdict at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Attorney Aisha Sanders and company were able to successfully cast doubt as to whether it was Jadarrius Knight who shot his cousin Giovanni Dent at a family gathering on Saragossa Road on May 22, 2022, despite the victim and another cousin, Janel Blanton, testifying otherwise.

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten’s office investigated the case. However, District Attorney Shameca Collins’ prosecutors did not call investigators or deputies who worked the case to testify.

Knight and Dent are cousins. They were at a family gathering when two sisters began to fight. Dent claimed he went to break up the fight, but Knight thought he was interfering. A fight ensued between Dent and Knight, which was joined by Knight’s brother, Jadarrian, and Dent’s brother, Vincent “V.J.”

Co-counsel Everett Sanders was able to impeach the testimony of Blanton, who originally claimed to sheriff’s deputies she saw Knight shoot Dent. However, upon cross examination, Blanton said she only saw Knight running away while holding a gun.

Aisha Sanders introduced an alternate theory, that it was the victim’s brother, Vincent “V.J.” who actually shot Dent accidentally while meaning to shoot Knight.

 

More News

City mayor, aldermen close Truth Lounge after dangerous brawl overnight

Photo Gallery: Eclipse offers solar spectacle for locals along Natchez bluff

From the parade to the crowning: Images from Natchez High’s Homecoming celebrations

Gibson breaks tie; efforts for airport study and beautification director approved

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Will you vote in the Nov. 7 general election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections