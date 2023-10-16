Amy Hart Depta and Sidney ‘Boo’ Murray IV Published 2:49 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Depta of Natchez, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Amy Hart Depta to Sidney “Boo” Murray IV, son of Ms. Zelma Murray and Mr. Sidney “Scoop” Murray III of Vidalia, Louisiana.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Cathedral School, received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Troy, Alabama and a Master of Science in Nursing from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. She works as a Nurse Practitioner Hospitalist for Schumacher Clinical at Merit Health in Natchez, Mississippi.

She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Carroll Sojourner and Mrs. Mary Hart Sojourner of Natchez, Mississippi, and the late Mr. Tommy Halbert and Mrs. Jean Halbert of Columbus, Mississippi.

The groom-to-be is a graduate of Vidalia High School. He currently works in industrial construction specializing in heavy lifting and rigging.

He is the grandson of the late Mr. Raymond H. Pylant and Mrs. Frances Pylant of Natchez, Mississippi and the late Mr. Sidney Murray, Jr. and Mrs. Jerry Murray of Vidalia, Louisiana.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary Basilica in Natchez, MS. A celebratory reception will follow at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Depta.

Family and friends are invited to attend. Formal invitations will be sent to out-of-town guests only.