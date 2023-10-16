Curtis Donell Knight Published 3:22 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Oct. 21, 1972 – Oct.13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Curtis Donell Knight, 50, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Friday, October 13, 2023, in Natchez will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Minister Lynell Thompson officiating.

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Curtis was born Oct. 21, 1972, in Natchez, the son of Easter Lee Mae Myles and Jessie James Knight.

He is preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Etta B. Thompson; sister-in-law, Mary Bethley; aunts, Easlia Conley and Lydia Myles; uncle, James Myles, Jr. and brother, Jessie James Knight, Jr.

Curtis leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Lachelle Knight; sons, Curtavius Knight and Curtis (Shawn) Thompson; daughters, Curtisha Knight, Jessica Knight, Curlessia Knight, and Shakeria Knight; brother, Gilbert Knight, other relatives and friends.

