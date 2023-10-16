Ka’Chica K. Dukes and Ivey A. Paige Published 2:54 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Ms. Kathleen Dukes of Natchez, MS announces the engagement of her daughter, Ka’Chica K. Dukes to Ivey A. Paige, son of Lynell Major of Houston, TX. The bride-to-be is also the daughter of the late Mr. James Ferguson, of Natchez.

She is a graduate of Natchez High School in Natchez and a graduate of Troy University in Troy, AL.

She is employed by the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, VA.

She is the granddaughter of Mr. Slyvester and Kathleen Brown of Natchez, MS, and Mrs. Ida Bell Harbor of Natchez, MS.

The groom is a graduate of Natchez High School, in Natchez and is a graduate of Park University in Parkville, MO.

He is employed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington, DC.

He is the grandson of Ms. Gertrude D. Washington of Natchez, MS, and Ms. Marjorie Johnson Paige of Carborra, NC.

The wedding will be on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Natchez Convention Center. A reception will follow.

Formal invitations will be sent.