Lorraine Minor Published 4:42 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Jan. 23, 1932 – Oct. 11, 2023

WASHINGTON – Funeral services for Lorraine “Dee” Minor, 91, of Vicksburg, MS, who passed away on Oct. 11, 2023, will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church at 10 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Lorraine Dee Johnson Minor began her journey on Jan. 23, 1932, in Natchez, MS, as the 5th child born to the late Fred and Gertrude Johnson. Her unwavering faith led her to St. Paul Baptist Church, where she was an active and cherished member until her health declined.

Preceding her in eternal rest was her beloved husband, Rudolph Minor Sr.; her caring parents, Fred Johnson, and Gertrude Dinelli Johnson; three sisters, Thelma Mosby, Mary Williams, and Josephine Dolly” Johnson; one brother, Albert “Sunny” Johnson; as well as three children, Almeda Minor, John Minor, and William Minor.

Left to cherish her memory are her enduring legacy, including seven daughters, Gertrude Minor Hill (Bobby Hill), Shirley Lee Minor Jackson (Jimmy Jackson), Thelma Marie Minor Gibson (Toney Gibson), Hazel Minor Walker (Raymond Walker), Reba Kay Brown, Rebecca Fay Minor (Sheila), and Lorie Ann Minor; along with three sons, Rudolph Minor Jr. (Pamela Minor), Dwight Minor, and Dewayne Minor (Deborah Minor). Additionally, she leaves behind a rich lineage of twenty grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren, and fifteen great-great-grandchildren. She will also be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law and dear friend, Catherine Thomas Minor, as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.