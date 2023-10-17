Company seeks to build oilfield waste landfill in south Adams County Published 11:08 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

NATCHEZ — An oilfield waste disposal company has plans to build a landfill for that purpose near the existing Waste Management landfill off of U.S. 61 and Shieldsboro Road in southern Adams County.

Aimee Blount of Complete Oilfield Disposal sought a letter from the Adams County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Monday morning stating no ordinances or zoning regulations would prohibit the development of such a landfill.

She said the landfill would handle exploration and production waste from landfills.

“Part of the permit application requirement is that we have certification from the county that our intended use to develop the property is within zoning and land use requirements,” Blount said.

Robert Bradford, emergency management director for the county, said his office first must make certain that landfill is not located in a flood plain.

“My business here today is very preliminary to the permitting process. We have to come back before your board for an amendment to your local waste management plan and we also have several permits that have to be issued through the MDEQ,” Blount said. “A letter today is really a preliminary step so we can formally submit our application and have our permits reviewed.”

Supervisor Ricky Gray said he is not familiar with the area and he would need to ride out to see it first.

“I need to ride out there and make sure it is not close to people’s neighborhoods and where people live. When you mention landfill, you need to tell people what’s going in the landfill,” Gray said.

Supervisor Kevin Wilson said he owns the 400 acres of land on which the landfill proposes to operate.

“We have already cleared the property. It used to be pasture land with shrubs and trees and now it is cleared. We have been working on it for six to eight months. This is just something Aimee has to do to get the DEQ permit. There are lots of hoops to jump through,” Wilson said.

Wilson, whose company is Mississippi’s largest independent oil producer, said the need for such a landfill is great in this area.

“We used to have a place in Jefferson County at the dump up there but that dump is in such bad shape, we can’t do that anymore, so we have been shut down for probably two years. Any trucks in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama have to go to a place close to Bossier City or another place in south Louisiana,” he said.

He said the proposed oilfield waste landfill would use a centrifuge to spin out the waste products and remove the water, which would keep the “leach agent way down.

“I will probably be one of the best facilities anywhere in five states as far as disposing” of this waste, Wilson said.