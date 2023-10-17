Reginald A. Gray, III Published 9:20 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services will be held in the Historic Natchez City Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, for Reginald A. “Sandy” Gray, III, 78, of Hattiesburg, MS, who died April 27, 2023.

Memorial Services were held at 11 a.m. July 15, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Hattiesburg, MS.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Carol Gray; his children, stepchildren, and nieces.

Email newsletter signup

Friends wishing to make memorials may make them to the Historic Natchez Foundation or to the charity of choice.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of the arrangements.