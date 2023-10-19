Bakari K. Simon

Published 4:47 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

FAYETTE – Services for Bakari K. “BK” Simon, 19, of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fayette will be at Jefferson County High School on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Roosevelt Harried, Jr. officiating.  Burial will follow at the Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

James Clyde Thomas

Alvin King

Margaret Walton 0’Neal Havard

Brandon Taylor Beard

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Will you vote in the Nov. 7 general election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections