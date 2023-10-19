Bakari K. Simon Published 4:47 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Bakari K. “BK” Simon, 19, of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fayette will be at Jefferson County High School on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Roosevelt Harried, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.