Brandon Taylor Beard Published 4:41 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

HARRISONBURG – Funeral services for Brandon Taylor Beard, 20, of Jonesville, LA will be held at Harrisonburg Pentecostal Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, with Bro. John Holloway officiating. Interment will follow at Harris Cemetery, Jonesville, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.