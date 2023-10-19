Ferriday seeks revenge when it hosts Mangham Published 4:02 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

FERRIDAY — The Ferriday High School Trojans have yet another tough opponent to deal with Friday night at Melz Field as they play host to the Mangham High School Dragons in a pivotal LHSAA District 2-2A game for both teams.

Kickoff between Mangham (3-4, 3-1) and Ferriday (4-3, 3-1) is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Trojans are coming off a rough 42-12 loss on Thursday, Oct. 12 at home to Oak Grove High School, which gave the Tigers first place to themselves in district play.

The following Friday morning, Trojans head coach Cleothis Cummings III said that their defense could not slow down the Tigers’ running game and that his team could not match Oak Grove’s physicality.

It also did not help that starting quarterback Caleb Ellis threw four interceptions in the second quarter alone. He did find his footing in the fourth quarter and threw two touchdown passes to Dariyon Brown.

Meanwhile, the Dragons are coming off an impressive 43-0 win over Madison Parish High School to move them into a tie for second place with Ferriday, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Last year when these two teams faced off at Mangham, the Dragons had too much firepower for the Trojans and came away with a 62-12 victory.

Efforts to reach coach Cummings for his comments and thoughts on as well as what Ferriday needs to do to avenge last year’s loss in this critical district match-up were unsuccessful.