James Clyde Thomas Published 4:50 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

GARDEN CITY – Funeral services for James Clyde Thomas, 77, of Roxie, who passed away on Oct. 21, 2023, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Frank Jenkins officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS, and on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time.

James, affectionately known as “J.C.”, was born on Nov. 12, 1945, in Knoxville, MS, to Cleveland and Susanna Thomas. He enjoyed driving 18-wheelers and riding motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Phyllis Thomas-Gibson; and two sons, James B. Thomas and Timothy Swearington.

James leaves to cherish his memories a loving and caring wife, Christine Thomas of Roxie, MS; two daughters, Tywanna (Jamon) Jackson of Roxie and Pearlina (Calvin) Johnson of Natchez; two sons, James (Sharon) Thomas of Zachary, LA, and Toney Hargrave of Puyallup, WA; 16 grandchildren – two of which he raised as his own, “Bubba” and “Jay”; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Arthur (Elaine) Thomas of Natchez; three sisters, Annie Chapman, Isephine (Otis) Morgan, and Lauree Hutchins of Natchez; one aunt, Minnie Lee Nelson of Natchez.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.