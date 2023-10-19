Margaret Walton 0’Neal Havard

Published 4:44 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

LORMAN – Services for Margaret Walton 0’Neal Havard, 69, of Fayette, MS who died Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at her residence will be at Fellowship Baptist Church, Lorman, MS on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kemp Burley, Jr. officiating.  Burial will follow at the Margaret Family Cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.

