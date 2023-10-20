Alan Montgomery Warren Published 5:14 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Oct. 17, 1935 – Oct. 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Alan Montgomery Warren died peacefully on his 88th birthday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Austin, TX with his wife of 69 years by his side.

Alan was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Natchez, the son of Mary Josephine Montgomery Warren and Arlie Chandler Warren, Sr. He attended Natchez public schools and graduated from Natchez High School Class of 1953 where he was a multi-sport athlete. Alan received a B.S. degree in geology from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he was also a member of the Army ROTC and Pi Mu Epsilon mathematics honor society; and a M.B.A. degree from the University of Houston in Houston, Texas. Alan served as a 1st Lieutenant Reserve Army officer for 10 years.

For 66 years, Alan enjoyed a long career in oil and gas exploration, starting with Humble Oil/Exxon which allowed him to work all over the United States, England, and Norway. He was involved in many major offshore oil discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea and was President and CEO of several oil exploration companies. Alan loved hunting and fishing and was an avid golfer. He loved singing and performing, and in his later years, he was a published songwriter.

Although he lived most of his adult life away from his hometown of Natchez, he was very proud of his experiences and the many friends and business associates he knew there and considered it home. He was able to return for several years as president of Callon Petroleum and Amwar Exploration. Alan was a lifelong Baptist and served as a deacon to many of the churches he attended over the years.

In addition to his parents, Alan is preceded in death by a son, Alan Montgomery Warren, Jr.; a brother, Arlie Chandler Warren, Jr. and a sister, Mary Josephine Warren McNerney.

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Mary Nan Stuart Warren; three daughters, Debra Warren Alley and her husband, Phil of Smithville, Texas, Sandra Warren Pickett and her husband, Marshall, of Cypress, Texas, Susan Warren Cone and her husband, Chris, of Houston, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Synthia Oshita Warren of Benton, Louisiana; one brother, John Glassco Warren and his wife, Kay, of Helena, Montana; one sister, Rev. Joan Warren Gandy of Natchez; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Services for Alan will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, 117 S. Pearl St, Natchez, Mississippi. A reception will be held at 1 p.m., with a Memorial service at 2 p.m., immediately followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 106 Morgantown Road, Natchez, Mississippi under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.