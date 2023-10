Dorothy Mae Roy Published 5:12 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Dec. 09, 1930 – Oct. 19, 2023

NATCHEZ – Private services for Dorothy Mae Roy, 92, of Roxie who died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Roxie were held under the direction of Laird funeral Home.

A memorial service will be celebrated at her home on Saturday, Dec. 09, 2023. For more information, please contact her daughter, Pat Havard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.