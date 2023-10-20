Ferriday gets in too big of a hole to climb out of in District 2-2A loss to Mangham Published 10:47 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

FERRIDAY — Mangham High School’s running game, especially in the first half, was too much for Ferriday High School as the Dragons would end up hanging on for a 50-36 win over the Trojans in a key LHSAA District 2-2A game last Friday night.

It was also homecoming at Melz Field and Ferriday was looking to get back in the win column after a disappointing 30-point loss at home the previous Thursday night to Oak Grove High School. Instead, Mangham built up too big of a lead for the Trojans to come back from.

“We did not play well. Mangham has a good running back, that (Isaiah) McFarland kid. Their run game was heavy,” Trojans head coach Cleothis Cummings III said. “We were looking slow in the first half offensively.”

Cummings said it was a mix of a lot of things that helped Mangham (4-4, 4-1) race out to a 44-14 halftime lead.

“We came out flat. We didn’t tackle well. We didn’t do well tackling both their backs. It was tough on us,” Cummings said. “We couldn’t get in the end zone like we should. We had a few turnovers. Undisciplined play. That’s the Achilles heel.”

He did add that junior running back Jerry Griffin Jr., sophomore wide receiver Desmen Jefferson, junior quarterback Caleb Ellis, junior Dariyon Brown, and junior Taevion Edwards stepped up for the Trojans offensively. Brown and Edwards were also pivotal in slowing down Mangham’s offense after halftime.

“The second half, they only scored one touchdown. But it was the same outcome,” Cummings said.

Ferriday (4-4, 3-2) steps out of district play when it plays at Plaquemine (La.) High School next Friday at 7 p.m.