GALLERY: Balloons light up the bluff during Natchez Balloon Festival event Published 9:42 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

With the sun setting across the Mississippi River, crowds gathered on the Natchez Bluff on Friday for the Balloon Glow, part of the 38th Annual Natchez Balloon Festival which continues throughout the weekend. In addition to the festival rides, bands, glowing balloons and fireworks, the kickoff event included a welcome by Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and comments from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who was in attendance. The festival continues on Saturday with two schedule morning balloon flights and a full day of music and carnival events at the festival grounds. All photos by Thomas Graning for The Natchez Democrat.