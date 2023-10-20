GALLERY: Balloons light up the bluff during Natchez Balloon Festival event

Published 9:42 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Stacy Graning

With the sun setting across the Mississippi River, crowds gathered on the Natchez Bluff on Friday for the Balloon Glow, part of the 38th Annual Natchez Balloon Festival which continues throughout the weekend. In addition to the festival rides, bands, glowing balloons and fireworks, the kickoff event included a welcome by Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and comments from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who was in attendance. The festival continues on Saturday with two schedule morning balloon flights and a full day of music and carnival events at the festival grounds. All photos by Thomas Graning for The Natchez Democrat.

 

More News

Democratic candidate for governor, Brandon Presley, stumps for votes in Natchez

Called an unsung hero, Falkenheiner caught off guard with Spirit of Steckler award

Natchez chosen 16 on list of 140 most romantic small towns in America

Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 10

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Will you vote in the Nov. 7 general election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections