Natchez chosen 16 on list of 140 most romantic small towns in America Published 5:37 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez has been named number 16 on the New York Travel Guides’ list of the 140 most romantic small towns in America.

No. 1 on the list was Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Natchez beat out towns like Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Breckenridge, Colorado, Stowe, Vermont, Sonoma, California, and Telluride, Colorado.

“No surprise here,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson on a Facebook post in which he shared the story.

Of Natchez, the guide wrote, “Founded in 1716, Natchez, Mississippi, is one of the oldest towns in America. From visiting art galleries to doing a horse-drawn carriage ride, there are many things to do in the town that are perfect for a romantic getaway. Whether you’re looking for a cozy bed and breakfast or a romantic hotel, there are incredible places to stay in Natchez.”

Editors of the New York Travel Guides said they analyzed 600 small towns in America and compared them across categories such as romantic places to stay, romantic activities, historic architecture and scenery, and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.

The list of 600 was culled to 140 and ranked in order of preference.