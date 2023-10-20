Rebel burn Green Wave on big plays Published 10:49 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School sophomore Tristan Burns made two big plays to lead the Rebels to a 30-8 victory over Cathedral Friday night in an MAIS 5A-3 District finale. One of those plays gave the Rebels the lead going into halftime and they never looked back.

Burns caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Coleman Carter to take a 15-8 lead into halftime.

Cathedral Head Coach Josh Loy cited busted coverage on the play, adding he would have liked to have the lead going into halftime.

ACCS received the ball to start the second half but did not score with the possession. Cathedral got the ball and made a costly mistake. Green Wave sophomore quarterback Tristan Fondren left a deep ball over the middle of the field and Burns made a leaping catch to intercept it.

“We talked about big plays before the game. I knew I would be put in the position. I had to make the play,” Burns said. “Those balls were put where I could go and get them. It got my team in the position to win. My interception was my favorite play of the game. I high pointed the ball and read the quarterback’s eyes.”

Burns scored on a three yard rush to cap off the ensuing drive with 20 seconds in the third quarter. ACCS junior running back Adrian Walker scored on a 73-yard rushing touchdown to ice the game with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter.

An exciting start

Fans filled the stands and made noise as Cathedral and AC got underway. It took nine minutes for ACCS to score the first touchdown of the game as teams traded punts. Carter completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Walker to take a 7-0 lead.

Cathedral scored 47 seconds later on a 52-yard completion from Fondren to senior running back Cam Tanner. The Green Wave made the two point conversion to take an 8-7 lead. ACCS then fumbled the football on the kickoff return that was recovered by Owen Jordan.

Cathedral did not score off the turnover. ACCS finished the game with two fumbles and an interception while Cathedral had three interceptions and a fumble.

Loy said they didn’t make enough plays but he was still proud of the effort.

“These guys gave us everything they have. They did it tonight. I couldn’t be more proud,” Loy said. “The seniors laid a foundation for us. They won’t be forgotten. Our seniors bought in and they did everything wholeheartedly. They did everything we asked and laid down the foundation for us.”

Cathedral finished the season with a 2-8 record. Seniors cried as they walked off the field and a lot of people got misty eyed when the family of Jordan Herrington released balloons and the number 9 into the night sky. Herrington died in a car accident in January 2022 and would have been a senior this year.

Explosive Rebels

ACCS finished the game with 455 total yards. Loy said the Rebels were explosive but his guys gave them everything they could handle. Cathedral had 190 total yards of offense with 179 yards through the air.

Walker led the Rebels on the ground with 164 rushing yards of AC’s 328 rushing yards. Carter had 239 yards of total offense with 127 passing yards and 112 rushing yards.

Burns said they were excited to play Cathedral in football for the first time in five years. AC is motivated by the playoffs. They finished the season with an 8-3 record and will play at Bayou Academy next Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.

“We are working together and working to play better together,” Burns said. “We are going to make a run at the playoffs.”