BALLOON ALERTS: Saturday morning flight Published 7:10 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

Hot air balloons should be taking off soon in Natchez for the first competition flight of the 2023 Natchez Balloon Festival.

Take off locations are up to individual pilots, however they will be aiming for a target behind the Natchez Mall.

