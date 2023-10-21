BALLOON ALERTS: Saturday morning flight

Published 7:10 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Hot air balloons should be taking off soon in Natchez for the first competition flight of the 2023 Natchez Balloon Festival.

Take off locations are up to individual pilots, however they will be aiming for a target behind the Natchez Mall.

Follow us at natchezdemocrat.com for more updates on balloon flights and activities during the 2023 Natchez Balloon Festival. Detailed information on scheduled events can be found at natchezballoonfestival.com.

