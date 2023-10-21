Natchez shines during electric weekend Published 8:58 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023

“The atmosphere in Natchez is just electric.”

That’s how one Natchez native described the community early Friday morning, commenting on the activity surrounding this weekend’s activities.

With Fall Pilgrimage hitting its stride, Natchez plays host this weekend to one of the most popular events in our annual calendar: the Natchez Balloon Festival. Drawing more than 40 pilots and crews, half a dozen musical acts, carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors and thousands of visitors to the Bluff and to the Miss-Lou, Balloon Race weekend is Natchez’s time to shine.

Email newsletter signup

And while the balloon races and festival may be the draw, Natchez’s businesses, restaurants, and its people are the reason people keep coming back to Natchez and the event continues to grow.

This weekend provides an incredible economic boost to our community – restaurants are full; gas stations see an influx of travelers; shops throughout the Miss-Lou throw open their doors to welcome browsers and buyers. And the Merry Market at the Convention Center gives local arts and craft vendors a place to share their wares to the gathering crowds.

And we do it all with our trademark hospitality and warmth.

October in Natchez can see crisp mornings; days warmed by fall sunshine; and cool nights, perfect for getting out and about to watch balloons fly or take in a performance on Saturday at the festival grounds.

It’s also the perfect day for strolling downtown and taking in the shops; for taking a golf cart cruise around the city; or for enjoying an afternoon cocktail with friends on a porch or patio.

So yes, the atmosphere in town is electric this weekend.

And Natchez and the Miss-Lou are ready to shine.