BALLOON ALERTS: Sunday morning flight canceled for fog

Published 7:37 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

The last morning of the 2023 Natchez Balloon Festival looks too foggy for for flying.

What at first looked light a promising morning for a Vidalia to Natchez flight, with light south southwest wind, turned into a foggy one.

So foggy, in fact, that pilot Bill Cunningham said, “Someone just texted me and said I can’t even see the bridge.”

Fog inhibits visibility from the sky and makes flying a hot air balloon unsafe.

This morning’s flight was canceled after a short 20 minute hold. The next pilot briefing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

