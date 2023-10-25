Alvin King Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Nov. 11, 1956 – Oct. 18, 2023

Remember not the sins of my youth, nor my transgressions: according to thy mercy remember thou for thy goodness’ sake O Lord. Psalm 25: 7

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Alvin King, 66, of Natchez, who peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Alvin was born Nov. 11, 1956, in Natchez, the son of Mable Watson King and the late Edward Lee King. He was a loving, kind, and caring brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Alvin was a 1974 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and attended Alcorn State University. He was the Golden Hammer recipient at the Natchez Vocational School and was a man of many talents, but his greatest passion was building and construction. Alvin also worked at Armstrong Rubber Company.

The love for his family and friends was one of his greatest pleasures. He never met a stranger. Spending quality time with his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews brought him unspeakable joy. Many days were spent cooking, watching movies and westerns, and constantly joking and laughing. Alvin also liked planting and sports. Although there were constant threats of trade, he was an avid New England Patriots fan.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Lee King, and brother, Arthur Lee Watson.

Alvin leaves to cherish his memories: a loving mother, Mable Watson King; two brothers, Cottrell King (Terriwanda) and Norris King (Vanessa); two sisters, Jacqueline Arbuthnot, and Carmen Chatman (Clarence), three nephews, Rodney, Norris, and Gabriel; four nieces, Lakisha, Renada, Candice and Ashley; five great nephews, Rashad, Jaylen, Braylen, Kameron and Dallas; five great nieces, A’maria, Laila, Ava, Harper, and Skylar; one aunt, Mary Gladys Stanton, two uncles, Robert Kelly (Julia) and Kyle Cubie and a host of cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.