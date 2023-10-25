Amber L. Gordon Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Feb. 11, 1987 – Oct. 16, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Amber L. Gordon, 36, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at noon from St. Thomas Baptist Church in Ferriday (Levee Heights). Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.