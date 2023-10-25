Amber L. Gordon

Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Feb. 11, 1987 – Oct. 16, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Amber L. Gordon, 36, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at noon from St. Thomas Baptist Church in Ferriday (Levee Heights).  Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Dorothy Lee Johnson

Ruby Chatman

Alvin King

Patsy Ann Doss Yates

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Will you vote in the Nov. 7 general election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections