Crime Reports: Wednesday, Oct. 25 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Ronald Scott Smith, 62, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, Oct. 19

Matthew Raymond Blount, 22, 10 Ratcliff Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $1,750.00.

Barney Lee Hawkins, 27, 89 Marion Avenue, Natchez, on charge of weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday, Oct. 18

Jaquaviun Rashun Brown, 24, No address given, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Reports — Sunday

Simple assault on Silver Street.

Disturbance on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

False alarm on Desoto Street.

Unwanted subject on Auburn Avenue.

Disturbance on Auburn Avenue.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Stolen vehicle on South Commerce Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Oakland Drive.

Hit and run on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

False alarm on Watkins Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on South Concord Avenue.

Hit and run on South Wall Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Brightwood Avenue.

False alarm on Main Street.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Edward Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Main Street.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Woodhaven Avenue.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Maple Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Ambulance needed on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Stolen vehicle on John R. Junkin Drive.

Property damage on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jdarrius Davion Holt, 21, Old Courthouse Road, Natchez, on charge of rape administering substance. Held without bond.

Jimmy Allen King, 46, Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Held without bond.

Shaun Latham, 40, North Swan Count, Natchez, on charge of failure to appear. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Janecrial A. Knight, 26, Saragossa Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of uttering a forgery. Released without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Joey Ocell Henry, 55, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charges of speeding 1-9 over speed limit, driving while license suspended, DUI – 2nd offense, and no motor vehicle liability insurance – 1st offense. Held on $2,273.50 bond.

Joseph Todd Partridge, 35, Rand Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and no tag. Released on $634.50 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Warrant/affidavit on Cranfield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Cloverdale Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Fire on U.S. Highway 84.

Breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Assisting motorist on St. Catherine Street.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Property damage on Gregory Circle.

Accident on Duck Pond Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Saturday

Wanted person on McNeil Road.

Accident on Lake Montrose Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Babin Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Intelligence report on Lake Montrose Road.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Roxie Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Rand Road.

Disturbance on Pine Hill Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Sedgefield Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Dog problem on Phillip West Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Newman Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jamie Mitchell, 40, 101 Campbell Dr., Ferriday, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Ernie Banks Jr., 31, 1 Firmin Drive, Vidalia, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and improper lane usage. Bond set at $1,985.

Garrett Lee, 30, 250 Ron Road, Vidalia, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Rollande Thomas, 39, !50 Dianne St., Clayton, simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

Arrests — Saturday

Breanna Morgan, 29, 26261 Holly Ridge Drive, Denham Springs, bench warrants for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,785.

Marlan Kelly, 45, 1117 Texas St., Houston Texas, improper lane usage and driving while intoxicated, first offense bond set at $2,085.

Arrests — Friday

Danell Harris, 43, 165 Harris Road, Ferriday, violation of a protective order and bench warrant for failure to pay. No bond set.

Corry Martin, 40, 104 Orange St., Ridgecrest, outstanding warrants from Vidalia Police Department. Bond set at $800.

Keith Evans, 62, 2450 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, speeding, open container, driving without operator’s license, driving while intoxicated (first offense). Bond set at $2,650.

Bonnie Miller, 50, 3287 Grant Lake Drive, Bossier City, outstanding warrants (felony).

Reports — Monday

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Theft on Apple Street.

Unauthorized use on Crestview Drive.

Automobile accident on Logan Sewell Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on White Lane.

Fire on Louisiana 129.

Nuisance animals on Merle Drive.

Suspicious person on Mimosa Drive.

Disturbance on Eagle Road.

Unwanted person on U.S. 84.

Domestic violence on Ron Road.

Loose horses on Robert Lewis Drive.

Fight on Louisiana 15.

Unwanted person on Guido Road.

Cyberbullying on Ferriday Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Nuisance animals on Townsend Lane.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Vandalism on Lincoln Avenue.

Disturbance on Rabb Road.

Suspicious person on Mimosa Drive.

Disturbance on Louisiana 15.

Unwanted person on Weaver Street.

Fire on East Road.

Welfare check on Vidalia Drive.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Loud music on Forest Road.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Shots fired on Cowan Street.

Unwanted person on Donald Drive.