Dorothy Lee Johnson Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

March 22, 1935 – Oct. 22, 2023

NATCHEZ– Funeral services for Dorothy Lee Johnson, 88, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Minister Kareem Jones, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.

Dorothy was born on March 22, 1935, in Sibley, the daughter of Rosie Lee Lyles Thompson and Abraham Reynolds. She was a retired dietician at the Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Dorothy was a member of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watching television with her loving husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Marguerite Thompson and Pamela “Vickie” Brooks; son, Rickie Thomas; granddaughter, Kerri Thompson; four sisters and four brothers.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Isaac Johnson; daughter, Georgia Mae Thomas; grandsons, Kelvin Thompson, Carlos Thomas, Kareem Baldwin, and Charles Woods, Jr; granddaughters, Erica Thomas and Aerial Glass; sister, Joan Evans; special niece, Jackie Blackwell; eight step-daughters; four step-sons; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.