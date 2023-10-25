Fayette, Adams County law enforcement arrest 3 drive by shooting suspects in Natchez Published 3:20 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

FAYETTE — Two adults and a juvenile from Jefferson County were taken into custody in Natchez and charged with a drive-by shooting.

On Friday, Oct. 20, Fayette police officers were dispatched to a residence in Shannon Subdivision in reference to shots being fired.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them that individuals in a gray Ford F150 had fired multiple shots at a residence and fled the area.

Officers found two vehicles parked at the location had been hit. No one was injured during the shooting.

Further investigation revealed that those involved may have fled to Adams County in a gray Ford F150.

With the assistance of Sheriff Travis Patten and Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle and three suspects, including a 20-year-old female, a 19-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson County were located at a residence on North McNeil Road in Natchez.

In a news release, the Fayette Police Department thanked Patten and his department for their assistance and quick response, which led to the three suspects being taken into custody without incident.

Their names were not immediately released out of concern for the safety of those involved in the incident, police said.

The two adults were charged with drive-by shooting and appeared in municipal court for an initial appearance on Monday, Oct. 23, after which they were released on $20,000 bond. The juvenile was turned over to the juvenile court.

Investigation of this incident is ongoing, police said.