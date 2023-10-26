$6K Offered for Information about Black Bear that was shot in West Feliciana Parish Published 4:02 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Adam Enick

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced a reward totaling $6,000 for information that would lead to an arrest about a Louisiana Black Bear that was found with a fatal gunshot wound in West Feliciana Parish on Oct. 7.

LDWF agents and biologists responded to a report of a dead male black bear off Solitude Road near St. Francisville. After finding the deceased bear, a necropsy was performed and it was determined that the bear perished because of a gunshot wound from a rifle.

Anyone with information regarding this illegal killing should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android app from the Apple App Store or Google Play free of charge.

Anyone with information can also email Capt. Will Roberts at wroberts@wlf.la.gov.

The Humane Society of the U.S. is offering up to $2,500, the Safari Club International Acadiana Chapter is also offering up to $2,500 and Louisiana Operation Game Thief is offering up to $1,000 totaling up to a $6,000 reward for anyone that has information that leads to a conviction for this case.

The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, informants can remain anonymous.

Taking a bear during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days. Anyone found guilty of shooting this black bear may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken black bear totaling $10,000.