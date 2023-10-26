Circuit clerk’s office will open Saturday for in-person absentee voting Published 3:11 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for in-person absentee voting this Saturday, Oct. 28.

The general election is Nov. 7, with several countywide and all statewide offices on the ballot including county supervisors, sheriff, justice court judges and governor, lieutenant governor and more.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, Nov. 4. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon that day.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and received by county circuit clerk offices by November 15 in order to count.