Delta Charter looks to keep momentum going Published 3:54 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

FERRIDAY — Fresh off a shutout win last Thursday night at home against Delhi High School, the Delta Charter School Storm will travel to Delhi, La. to take the other school from that town, the Delhi Charter School Gators, this Friday night.

The LHSAA District 4-1A championship will be on the line between Delta Charter (6-1, 3-0) and Delhi Charter (4-4, 3-0). Kickoff between the Storm and the Gators is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Storm took care of the Delhi High School Bears 34-0 last week while the Gators defeated the Block High School Bears 74-32 last Friday night.

The winner of this game won’t have too hard of an opponent next week. The Storm plays host to Block High School for Senior Night on Friday, Nov. 3 while the Gators play at Sicily Island High School on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The Storm will also be seeking a measure of revenge this Friday night. When they played host to Delhi Charter, the Gators won 46-14 on their way to a 10-win season and a deep playoff run.

Something has also got to give considering that each team heads into this showdown on a four-game winning streak. Delta Charter has put up at least 34 points in each of the Storm’s victories during its current run with its last two via the shutout.

However, Delhi Charter’s is very interesting because it has scored at least 36 points in each game on its current run after being held to eight points in each of its previous two games — losses at West Monroe High School on Friday, Sept. 15 and at St. Frederick High School in Monroe, La. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Efforts to reach Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler for his thoughts on this huge district clash and what challenges Delhi Charter could have for the Storm were unsuccessful.