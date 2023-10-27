Storm earn first District Championship in program history Published 11:22 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter defeated Delhi Charter 60-42 to claim a district championship, the first in program history, Friday night in a LHSAA 1A district game. Head Coach Blake Wheeler said they led the Gators 30-8 at halftime.

Delhi Charter made some plays and tried to come back but the Storm were able to weather the challenge and maintain the lead.

“It was an awesome game. All of the kids and coaches. It was a team win,” Wheeler said. “We are excited about it. They made some big plays in the second half to come back but we responded every time. We would score and our defense came up with big plays. It was a total team effort and a great night.”

Wheeler said the district championship takes a lot of guts and heart. His team certainly has plenty of grit and passion. The Storm are a family or a brotherhood and fight together.

“Whenever adversity hits we rise to the occasion,” Wheeler said. “The character they play with. I couldn’t be prouder of a group of kids. We still have one more game against Block. We will prepare for those guys and hopefully win that game.”

Delta Charter improves to 7-1 on the season going into their final game with Block next Friday. Wheeler said Block has put up a lot of points lately so they will have to be prepared.

On the bus, Delta Charter is celebrating the district championship and will try to enjoy the win this weekend. Monday starts the next chapter of work.

“Our goal is to ultimately compete for a state championship,” Wheeler said. “We will take Friday very seriously and the playoffs and prepare for it.”