Casey Lehmann Novak Published 4:27 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

July 5, 1973 – Oct. 24, 2023

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Casey Lehmann Novak, 50, of Natchez, MS will be held at First Baptist Church Natchez at 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, with Bro. Matt Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend the burial services at 1:30 p.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Casey was born on Thursday, July 5, 1973, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Vidalia, LA doing what he loved. He was a resident of Natchez, MS. Casey, a beloved man of just 50 years, left us all too soon, but his memory will forever soar through our hearts. He was a man of many passions and talents, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he encountered. Casey’s life was deeply intertwined with a profound love for his country. He served in the Army overseas, displaying unwavering patriotism and dedication to protecting the freedoms he held dear. His professional journey was equally impressive. Casey was the proud owner of Ferriday Flying Service, a crop-dusting company that enjoyed his leadership. He shared his enthusiasm for the skies as a member of the NAAA and LAAA. A true adrenaline junkie, he found his calling in the skies, earning a reputation as a fine pilot. The thrill of flying was in his blood, and his infectious passion inspired all who flew with him.

Beyond the cockpit, Casey was an avid outdoorsman, passionate about hunting and shooting. His sharp wit, sarcasm, and penchant for pranks added a special light to gatherings, making him the life of the party. Casey had a natural mechanical mind. He could operate and fix anything he laid his hands on, showcasing a brilliant mind for all things technical. Above all, Casey cherished his family. His health-conscious lifestyle was a testament to his commitment to those he loved. The time he spent with his family was his most cherished possession. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, let us remember Casey as a patriot, a skilled pilot, a passionate outdoorsman, a prankster, a man’s man, and, above all, a devoted family man. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

He has gone to be with his mother, Beverly Jean Hall; maternal grandparents, Carl Ray and Sister Lehmann, and paternal grandparents, Stanley and Rae Novak.

Those left to honor Casey’s memory are his wife of 22 years, Lindsay of Natchez, MS, and their sons, Lehmann and Dane, both of Natchez, MS; father, Ronald Novak of Natchez, MS; sister, Nikki Barry of Lafayette, LA; brother, Justin D. Martin (Suzanne) of Spanish Fort, AL; sister, Jessica Martin Knapp (Max “Booger”) of Natchez, MS; brother, Ron Novak (Lesli) of Natchez, MS; a cousin that’s like a brother, Austin Weeks (Samantha) of Roxie, MS; 12 nieces and nephews, Weldon, Presley, Nicholas, Connor, Joshua, Landon, Ava, Caroline, Mason, Callen, Kemp, and Bennett.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his fellow crop dusters and pilots who are honoring him and will continue to honor him through their love of flying.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Casey Novak Memorial Scholarship Foundation through UMB of Natchez or Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue of Natchez.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.