Crime reports: Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Anthony Catrell Thompson, 38, 93 Aldrich Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault/domestic violence (felony), simple assault/domestic violence, and two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on both the aggravated assault/domestic violence and simple assault/domestic violence charges. Bond set at $498.75 on first contempt of court: failure to appear charge and $648.75 on second contempt of court: failure to appear charge.

Arrests — Monday

Marquette Deon Thomas, 34, 114 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Davion Damond Clark 25, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $500.00 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge. No bond set on resisting or obstructing arrest charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Claiborne Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Breaking and entering on Maple Street.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Simple assault on Lincoln Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Trespassing on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Two theft reports on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Watts Avenue.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Breaking and entering on Duncan Avenue.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Irving Lane.

Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Briarwood Road.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Laurel Hill Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Old Washington Road.

Malicious mischief on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on McNeely Road.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fraud/false pretense on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Mansfield Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Old Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Dumas Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Amylynn Marie Arceneaux, 36, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charges of larceny; taking or carrying away of animals, no insurance, license plate: switched, and suspended driver’s license (implied consent). Held without bond.

Telen Guinn, 19, Royal Street, Port Gibson, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held without bond.

Micheal Terry Rollins, 49, St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of failure to register under sex offender registration law. Held without bond on that charge.

Domonique Rashad Singleton, 26, Parkway Drive, Natchez, on charge of forgery. Held without bond.

Rickey O’Neal Toney, 56, Azalea Lane, Natchez, on charge of credit card fraud. Released without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Earnest Charles Thomas, 34, College Street, Natchez, on charges of failure to re-register as a sex offender and failure to register change of address. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road/Jerusalem Church.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Stolen vehicle on Steam Plant Road.

Theft on James Brown Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Theft on Rand Road.

Reports — Monday

Threats on Jason Court.

Fire on Pineview Drive.

Property damage on Phillip West Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Isaac Steven Gary, 61, 107 Charlie Hendricks Road, Ferriday, probation violation. No bond set.

Jameel Chatman, 31, 225 Eisenhower Drive, Monroe, possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of schedule II and schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Christopher Custer, 51, 4182 Lilly Road, Hazelhurst, indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.

Allen Yates, 61, 1803 St. Gravier, New Orleans, theft greater than $1,000 value.

Arrests — Monday

Derrick Mason, 52, 403 South 7th St., Ferriday, battery of a dating partner, misdemeanor theft. No bond set.

Spencer French, 34, 206 Shady Lane, Clayton, possession of schedule II drug and probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious person on Lee Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Airplane crash on Louisiana 131.

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 568.

Traffic stop on Levens Addition.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84 near Washington Heights.

Traffic stop on Serio Boulevard.