Louisiana will hear proposed regulations for a 2024 black bear season in November meeting

Published 12:54 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Hunter Cloud

A black bear took a morning break in the backyard tree of a house in northeast Natchez near St. Catherine Creek Wednesday. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will move forward with creating a modern black bear hunting season next month. The LDWF Commission will meet on November 2 in Baton Rouge to discuss numerous items on the monthly meeting agenda including black bears. 

Commissioners directed the LDWF Large Carnivore Program to move forward with drafting a notice of intent to set up a modern black bear hunting season in October’s commission meeting. Louisiana determined it had a stable and growing black bear population which could support regulated harvest. 

Black bears are native to Louisiana but became scarce in the state due to unregulated hunting in the late 1800s. The population has since rebounded and spread across the state. 

Large Carnivore Program Manager John Hanks will present the notice of intent to the commissioners. Public comment periods and legislative hearings would follow if the NOI is approved. The agenda states the NOI will be for a 2024 Louisiana Black Bear hunting season. 

Louisiana’s November Commission meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. A live stream of the meeting will be available on zoom.

