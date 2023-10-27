Video captures theft of children’s bicycles from under carport Published 1:10 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — James “Trey” Brasher said his children put their bicycles away like they were supposed to, but that didn’t keep the bikes from being stolen.

Monday at around 10:30 p.m. on Byrd Court, located just off of Lindberg Avenue, a video camera under Brasher’s carport captured two adults, a white male and white female, taking two bicycles that were tucked away in what many people might feel is a safe location.

Watch the video above.

Brasher said children were disappointed, but his six-year-old took it better than he did.

“The worst part is my six-year-old telling me that maybe a grown adult ‘needed my bike more than me,’” Brasher said. “My kids put them up like they were supposed to only for these two adults to take them.”

Brasher said he’s had other things stolen from his carport in the past, which prompted him to put up a camera in the first place.

“I’ve had two guns, a weed eater and a few different things out of my carport stolen,” he said. “Nothing ever recovered.”

After sharing the video on a neighborhood social media app, a few people said they saw someone wearing the same clothing walking along Liberty Road.

Some even knew their names.

Brasher previously stated he didn’t want to bother the police with petty theft but was persuaded to report the incident.

“I’m going at lunch today to make a police report,” he said.

Earlier this week Natchez Police Chief Cal Green encouraged the reporting of theft, large or small, after a string of seemingly unrelated weekend thefts caused the disappearance of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, two rifles and other valuables.

Green also said it’s best not to leave any valuables or packages out unsecured on the porch, carport or visible inside of vehicles.

“Report it because if there is something going on in the area people need to be aware,” she said.