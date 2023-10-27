Vikings right the ship with win Published 11:25 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

VIDALIA — A four game losing skid came to a stop Friday night. The Vidalia Vikings beat Madison Parish 26-12 to win the LHSAA 2A district game and improve to 4-5 on the year.

Vidalia senior JJ Hueing came up clutch in the game when he returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. The play swung momentum in favor of the Vikings.

Vidalia’s fourth win of the season required the hard work and play of everyone. Freshman Joseph Jordan made a huge catch for a touchdown on a 30 yard post route to put the Vikings on the board. Sophomore quarterback Elmari “Juice,” Lewis scored a touchdown with his legs and sophomore Michael Randell scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Email newsletter signup

“We fought through and the seniors stepped up tonight. They all made big plays tonight,” Head Coach Josh West said. “Our defense stopped the run and made a team effort. All of the seniors contributed tonight. Every senior we had contributed, it was special.”

Senior Kabari Davis did not score in the win but made big plays on offense and defense, West said. The win rights the ship for the Vikings and could help them reach the playoffs.

West said Madison and Vidalia were sitting in 33 and 32 in the LHSAA 2A power rankings. A win against Oak Grove next week could really help the Vikings reach the postseason.

“We will take it one week at a time. For next week, it’s good to get positive momentum after losing four straight,” West said. “It is always good to teach from wins. It is a boost to morale. We have a young team. They played so hard for our seniors tonight. My takeaways from tonight’s if you play for each other you can come out victorious.”