Pets of the week: Cornbread, Gia, Frank and Echo Published 7:54 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

NATCHEZ — Cornbread is a 7-month-old male Lab/Cur mix. He was recently a “dumped” stray in Natchez along with his two littermates. Now Cornbread is a super handsome and happy boy ready for a home. He and his siblings are available for adoption through Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue. Please call/text 601-303-0672 to make an appointment to meet Cornbread.

Meet Gia! This gorgeous, healthy love nugget gets along with everyone! /She loves water, meaning she loves to play in the pool. Gia would make an excellent companion for almost anyone. Gia is adorable. She is very sweet, good-natured and loves to give kisses. This beautiful dog is ready to go home with you. Come see her during daily visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep them safe.

This absolutely gorgeous kitty is Frank. He was brought in as a stray and is approximately 12 to 14 weeks old. Frank is a very sweet and lovable kitty who needs a family to give and receive lots of love.

This happy fella is Echo. He was brought in as a stray. Echo is a very sweet dog that loves to be outdoors. He is about 3 to 5 years old. Echo is ready for his new home and family. Come visit with Frank and Echo at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.