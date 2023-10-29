Pets of the week: Cornbread, Gia, Frank and Echo

Published 7:54 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Cornbread is a 7-month-old male Lab/Cur mix. He was recently a “dumped” stray in Natchez along with his two littermates. Now Cornbread is a super handsome and happy boy ready for a home. He and his siblings are available for adoption through Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue. Please call/text 601-303-0672 to make an appointment to meet Cornbread.

Meet Gia! This gorgeous, healthy love nugget gets along with everyone! /She loves water, meaning she loves to play in the pool. Gia would make an excellent companion for almost anyone. Gia is adorable. She is very sweet, good-natured and loves to give kisses. This beautiful dog is ready to go home with you. Come see her during daily visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep them safe.

This absolutely gorgeous kitty is Frank. He was brought in as a stray and is approximately 12 to 14 weeks old. Frank is a very sweet and lovable kitty who needs a family to give and receive lots of love.

Email newsletter signup

This happy fella is Echo. He was brought in as a stray. Echo is a very sweet dog that loves to be outdoors. He is about 3 to 5 years old. Echo is ready for his new home and family. Come visit with Frank and Echo at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

More News

Thief breaks in to Habitat construction trailer, steals $2,000 or more in tools

Watch: An interview with Adams County sheriff candidates

Successful fundraiser The Weekend comes to an end

GALLERY: Longwood Afternoon Music Fest brings music, crowds and fun

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Will you vote in the Nov. 7 general election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections