Successful fundraiser The Weekend comes to an end Published 3:29 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

NATCHEZ — The most inclusive, diverse and fun weekend in Natchez has come to an end. While final fundraising numbers are not yet in, by all accounts, it was the best The Weekend of all. An endeavor of Y’all Means All, The Weekend is its primary fundraiser, proceeds of which go to support mental health treatments of all communities in the Natchez area.