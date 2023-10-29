Successful fundraiser The Weekend comes to an end

Performers and contestants are, from left, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Joslyn Royale, Roderick King, Sarah Lyndsey Laukhauf, Jenn Rush Stelly, Devin Heath, Thomas Williams, Michelle Grable, Brandy Colbert and Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
Performers Josalyn Royale, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
Drag performer Silky Nutmeg Ganache entertains the crowd. Ganache is a native of Moss Point.
Supporters of Y’all Means All and Belle and Beau contestants pose for a photo during The Weekend.
2022 winner Jonathan Borum and 2023 winner Devin Heath.
Devin Heath, executive director of Visit Natchez, competes in the Battle of the Belles and Beaus.
Josalyn Royale, who has MC’s the event for the last five years, presents an $800 donation to Y’all Means All. From left are Royale, T.J. Baggett, Lauren Jones and Michael Gray, all representing Y’all Means All. Proceeds from The Weekend go to support mental health treatment for all in the Natchez community.
Lauren Jones reacts as she learns she will be presented with the Humanitarian of the Year award.
Josalyn Royale and Mrs. Kasha Davis pose for a photo with audience members during intermission.
Mrs. Kasha Davis, a Drag performer, interacts with a guest during the Battle of the Belles and Beaus.
Drag performer Josalyn Royale has MC’d the event for the last five years.
Brandy Colbert performs in her quest to win the Battle of the Belles and Beaus competition Saturday night.