Clayton sex offender arrested for child molestation Published 11:54 am Monday, October 30, 2023

CLAYTON, La. — A registered sex offender in Clayton was arrested Sunday for allegedly touching children.

Johnathan Bates, 41, of 199 Loomis Lane in Clayton, is a sex offender having been convicted of oral sexual battery of a juvenile in 2009.

He is now charged with two counts of molestation of juveniles under 13 by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Email newsletter signup

On Sunday, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating allegations of illegal sexual activity involving two children after receiving a complaint from their mother.

Investigators learned that earlier in the week, Bats allegedly removed the victims’ clothing and then proceeded to touch them inappropriately while at his residence.

Authorities arrested Bates at his residence on Sunday.

Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office states.