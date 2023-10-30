Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Oct. 25 Published 12:56 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 13-19:

Dylan Patrick Troxler charged with three counts of intimidation of a witness. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Ashley Ann Mackels charged with simple assault on a police officer. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ashanti Williams charged with uttering a forgery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brittany Anders charged with three counts of false pretense, obtaining goods. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Delbert Sims charged with trafficking into with Adderall. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Delbert Sims charged with intro of contraband into jail. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Delbert Sims charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 13-19:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 18:

Cartrell Lamar Frye, 23, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files. Court costs set at $100.00.

Jason Johnson, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75. Restitution set at $850.00.

Bobby Ray Davis, 21, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 90 days with 84 days suspended. Six days credit for time served. Banned from O’Reilly Auto Store. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Bobby Ray Davis, 21, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 90 days with 84 days suspended. Six days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 28, pleaded guilty to obstructing public highway. Sentenced to seven days with zero days suspended. Seven days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Ronnie Batteaste, 64, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Brian Keith Butler, 47, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 45 days with 33 days suspended. Zero days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Nancy Rene Dodson, 57, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Denisecya Monique-Keithsh King, 28, found not guilty of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others).

Jerry Wayne Rogers, 47, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Crystal Yvett White, 41, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 45 days with 33 days suspended. Zero days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 18:

Tommy Harbor, 39, Ferriday, sentenced to 10 days default for theft less than $1,000.

Ramon Martin, 29, Ferriday, fined $560 for misdemeanor aggravated assault.

Gail Hill, 59, Vidalia, sentenced to 9 days for criminal mischief.

Amanda Watson, 45, Vidalia, probation revoked, sentenced to two years in the department of corrections.