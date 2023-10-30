Detectives uncover child pornography man’s device who allegedly traveled to meet minor Published 12:35 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A man arrested by Concordia Parish deputies last week for allegedly arranging to meet a minor for sexual activity and to use drugs is facing additional charges after several pornographic images involving juveniles were recovered from his mobile phone.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, CPSO arrested and charged 51-year-old Chris Custer of Hazlehurst with indecent behavior involving juveniles. Custer also received possession of narcotics charges from Tensas Parish during his arrest.

According to a news release from CPSO, Custer traveled to meet a child he had met online.

Email newsletter signup

During conversations he had online, Custer allegedly discussed sexual activity and the use of narcotics with the minor and made plans to sneak the child away from home.

However, Custer was met by detectives from CPSO and Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody.

Officers also found a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, two types of prescription pills and hypodermic needles in his possession.

As part of the investigation, Custer’s personal cell phone device was seized for forensic analysis.

This resulted in the discovery of child sexual abuse material.

Custer was rebooked by CPSO with additional charges of 62 counts of pornography involving juveniles with intent to sell or distribute.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office states.