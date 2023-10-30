Gloria Jean Smith Schrock

Published 1:27 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

June 13, 1962 – Oct. 27, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Gloria Jean “Trixie” Smith Schrock, 61, of Natchez who died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Justin Hayes officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, and 10 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

